2008 Audi A6
Avant Wgn 3.2L-Leather-Sunroof-Alloys-Navi-Certifi
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9318190
- VIN: WAUKH64F28N157138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,490 KM
Vehicle Description
120,490Km LOW LOW KM 6cyl 3.2L Wagon Quattro AWD, Accident Free, Local Ontario Vehicle, Navigation, Power Sunroof, power tailgate, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. Just Arrived.
Carfax Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4uCfWqpWv0+nPNKP5tr8KhkkPMPTM0/y
Price $14,995 + applicable taxes
(special price - price reduced )
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Fully Loaded
Navigation system
Power Sunroof
Power Seats
memory seats
power Tailgate
Heated Seats
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799 + HST already included. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.
Trade-Ins Welcome. FINANCING AVAILABLE. WARRANTY AVAILABLE, POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407
Vehicle Features
