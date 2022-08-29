Menu
2008 Audi A6

120,490 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2008 Audi A6

2008 Audi A6

Avant Wgn 3.2L-Leather-Sunroof-Alloys-Navi-Certifi

2008 Audi A6

Avant Wgn 3.2L-Leather-Sunroof-Alloys-Navi-Certifi

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,490KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9318190
  • VIN: WAUKH64F28N157138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,490 KM

Vehicle Description

120,490Km LOW LOW KM 6cyl 3.2L Wagon Quattro AWD,  Accident Free, Local Ontario Vehicle, Navigation, Power Sunroof, power tailgate, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. Just Arrived.

 

Carfax  Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4uCfWqpWv0+nPNKP5tr8KhkkPMPTM0/y

 

Price $14,995 + applicable taxes 

(special price - price reduced ) 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

 

Fully Loaded 

Navigation system

Power Sunroof

Power Seats

memory seats

power Tailgate

Heated Seats

Cold A/c 

Power locks 

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side Alarm 

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799 + HST already included.  Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere

 

Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

