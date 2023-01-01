Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Cadillac CTS

111,611 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

Contact Seller
2008 Cadillac CTS

2008 Cadillac CTS

111,611Km -AWD-4dr Sdn Navi-leather-Keyless-Bose

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Cadillac CTS

111,611Km -AWD-4dr Sdn Navi-leather-Keyless-Bose

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

  1. 1675969194
  2. 1675969194
  3. 1675969194
  4. 1675969194
  5. 1675969194
  6. 1675969193
  7. 1675969193
  8. 1675969193
  9. 1675969192
  10. 1675969190
  11. 1675969191
  12. 1675969190
  13. 1675969192
  14. 1675969191
  15. 1675969191
  16. 1675969192
  17. 1675969190
  18. 1675969193
  19. 1675969193
  20. 1675969190
  21. 1675969194
  22. 1675969193
  23. 1675969194
  24. 1675969192
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,611KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9601786
  • VIN: 1G6DH577X80188549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,611 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Accident free, Local Ontario Vehicle. 6cyl 3.6L AWD, navigation system, Factory Remote starter, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Parking Sensors, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. New tires. All possible options, Just Arrived. 

 

Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YkqM4m2U9kikpunUCZCEzp+euMq62OmS 

 

Price $11,995 + applicable taxes 

 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

Factory remote starter

Navigation system

keyless entry

Parking Sensors 

Power Seats

Heated Seats 

Cool Seats (ventilated)

Cold A/c 

Power locks 

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio 

Bose Stereo System 

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side 

Alarm 

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662. 

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton, St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From House of Cars

2008 Cadillac CTS 11...
 111,611 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Golf...
 148,354 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 D...
 145,309 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email House of Cars

House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

Call Dealer

416-300-XXXX

(click to show)

416-300-0407

Quick Links
Directions Inventory