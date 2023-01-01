$11,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Cadillac CTS
111,611Km -AWD-4dr Sdn Navi-leather-Keyless-Bose
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9601786
- VIN: 1G6DH577X80188549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,611 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax, Accident free, Local Ontario Vehicle. 6cyl 3.6L AWD, navigation system, Factory Remote starter, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Parking Sensors, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. New tires. All possible options, Just Arrived.
Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YkqM4m2U9kikpunUCZCEzp+euMq62OmS
Price $11,995 + applicable taxes
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Factory remote starter
Navigation system
keyless entry
Parking Sensors
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Cool Seats (ventilated)
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio
Bose Stereo System
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662.
