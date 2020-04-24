2008 Subaru Impreza

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

