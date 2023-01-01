Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Audi Q5

76,210 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

Contact Seller
2010 Audi Q5

2010 Audi Q5

quattro -3.2L Premium-Panroof-Heat Seat-Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Audi Q5

quattro -3.2L Premium-Panroof-Heat Seat-Bluetooth

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

  1. 1681775078
  2. 1681775078
  3. 1681775078
  4. 1681775078
  5. 1681775078
  6. 1681775078
  7. 1681775078
  8. 1681775078
  9. 1681775077
  10. 1681775077
  11. 1681775076
  12. 1681775076
  13. 1681775077
  14. 1681775076
  15. 1681775076
  16. 1681775077
  17. 1681775073
  18. 1681775075
  19. 1681775076
  20. 1681775077
  21. 1681775076
  22. 1681775074
  23. 1681775078
  24. 1681775073
  25. 1681775077
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
76,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9845063
  • VIN: WA1LKCFP7AA099905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,210 KM

Vehicle Description

76,210Km only, 1 owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, free of accident, Q5 Quattro , 6cyl 3.2L auto AWD, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Price $16,995 + applicable taxes Carproof Link :https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id...T+mRfJBG9N0xIvs VEHICLE OPTIONS:6cyl 3.2L AWD auto 76,210Km onlyPanoramic RoofBluetoothPower TailgatePower SeatsHeated Seats Front and BackCold A/cPower locksPower mirrorsPower steeringTilt wheelPower windowsRear window defrosterAM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite RadioBucket SeatsAirbag: driverAirbag: passengerAirbag: sideAlarmAnti-lock brakesTraction control This vehicle includes SAFETY , a value of $799 + hst . Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662. Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE >>>> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton, St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From House of Cars

2011 Honda CR-V 4WD ...
 247,488 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trave...
 143,567 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2008 Lincoln MKX AWD...
 157,530 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email House of Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

Call Dealer

416-300-XXXX

(click to show)

416-300-0407

Quick Links
Directions Inventory