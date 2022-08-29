Menu
2010 BMW 5 Series

116,003 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

2010 BMW 5 Series

2010 BMW 5 Series

4dr 535i xDrive AWD-Nav-Enh Prem Pkg-Sunroof-cert

2010 BMW 5 Series

4dr 535i xDrive AWD-Nav-Enh Prem Pkg-Sunroof-cert

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,003KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: WBANV9C53AC137966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour natural brown dakota
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,003 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner , 6cyl 3.0 Turbo XDrive AWD Enhanced Executive Package ,Local Ontario Vehicle, AWD, Navigation system, Backup parking sensors Power SunRoof,  Power Seats, Heated Seats, memory seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,Mint condition,Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived.

 

Carfax Link :  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Kd4af/Z/f6jdBqVr8bC4G28ooMpWlqt1

 

Price $15,995 + applicable taxes 

(special price - price reduced ) 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

 

Harman Kardon Sound System

Navigation 

power  SunRoof

Backup parking sensors

rear ac / heat

Rear A/C controls

Bluetooth

Power Seats

Heated Seats

Ventilated seats

Cold A/c 

Power locks 

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side Alarm 

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This vehicle includes SAFETY and Etest package, a value of $799. Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere

 

Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407

