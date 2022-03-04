Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

289,679 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

289,679KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8638913
  • Stock #: RP3579A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # RP3579A
  • Mileage 289,679 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.4L/330

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

2015 Nissan Murano SV
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 Pri...
 9,592 KM
$71,998 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i
 31,971 KM
$45,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Refund Policy
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

888-394-XXXX

(click to show)

888-394-5933

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory