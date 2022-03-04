2010 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 9 , 6 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8638913

8638913 Stock #: RP3579A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # RP3579A

Mileage 289,679 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.