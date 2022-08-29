$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-300-0407
2010 Ford Fusion
4dr V6 SEL AWD-Navi-Camera-Leather-Sunroof-Certifi
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
416-300-0407
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9152713
- VIN: 3FAHP0CG1AR234839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,901 KM
Vehicle Description
6cyl, 3.0 SEL AWD, 131,901Km only, Accident free, Local Ontario Vehicle. Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, navigation, backup camera, sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloy wheels, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,Mint condition, All possible options, Just Arrived..
Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Bf5Bm1pMpok5vrjvdFPKPk4HG9c379MH
Price $9,995 + applicable taxes
(special price - price reduced )
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
All wheel drive
navigation system
backup camera
power sunroof
Alloys Wheels
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
power tailgate
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ AUX / CD player , Ipod Connection
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This Vehicle is Sold with safety , a value of $799 + HST already included . Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.
Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere
Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.