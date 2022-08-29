Menu
2010 Ford Fusion

131,901 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2010 Ford Fusion

2010 Ford Fusion

4dr V6 SEL AWD-Navi-Camera-Leather-Sunroof-Certifi

2010 Ford Fusion

4dr V6 SEL AWD-Navi-Camera-Leather-Sunroof-Certifi

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,901KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9152713
  • VIN: 3FAHP0CG1AR234839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,901 KM

Vehicle Description

6cyl, 3.0 SEL AWD,  131,901Km only, Accident free, Local Ontario Vehicle.  Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, navigation, backup camera, sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloy wheels, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,Mint condition, All possible options, Just Arrived..

 

Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Bf5Bm1pMpok5vrjvdFPKPk4HG9c379MH

 

Price $9,995 + applicable taxes 

(special price - price reduced ) 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

 

All wheel drive

navigation system

backup camera

power sunroof

Alloys Wheels

Power Seats

Heated Seats

Cold A/c 

Power locks 

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

power tailgate

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player , Ipod Connection

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side Alarm 

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This Vehicle is Sold with safety , a value of $799 + HST already included . Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere

 

Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Back to Top

