2010 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

* No Accident * Vista Blue / Medium Dark Flint Int. Automatic ,Running Boards,Alloy Wheels.Trailer Hitch. Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra. Tel:905-597-6090 E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5 Visit Us @ http://www.mtmautohaus.com/

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Cloth Seats Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Convenience Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.