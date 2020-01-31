Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4677768
  • VIN: 1FTKR4EE2APA45654
Exterior Colour
Vista Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

* No Accident *

Vista Blue / Medium Dark Flint Int.

Automatic ,Running Boards,Alloy Wheels.Trailer Hitch.

Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra.

Tel:905-597-6090

E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com

Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5

Visit Us @ http://www.mtmautohaus.com/

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Convenience
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire

MTM Autohaus

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

