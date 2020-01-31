Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Location

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

Contact Seller

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4657572
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB3AF476749
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

* No Accident *

Dark Grey / Black Leather Int .Power Seats,Heated Seats,Memory Seats,Panoramic Roof ,Parking Sensors,Alloy Wheels.

Certified & Emission Test Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra

Address : 361 John Street Thornhill Ont L3T-5w5

Tel: 905-597-6090

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MTM Autohaus

2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 46,000 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
MTM Autohaus

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-597-XXXX

(click to show)

905-597-6090

Send A Message