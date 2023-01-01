Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

85,304 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

85,304km S450 4MATIC-AMG-Navi-Camera-Sunroof-cert

2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

85,304km S450 4MATIC-AMG-Navi-Camera-Sunroof-cert

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,304KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10088694
  • VIN: WDDNF8EB4AA295361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,304 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Ontario vehicle, 8cyl 4.7L auto 4matic AWD, Executive Package , premium pkg, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Heated Seats, memory seats, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived.  Carfax LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IiTMiZNxz7Uta76zS8NDBrF8PrYEd+vh Price $24,995 + applicable taxes  VEHICLE OPTIONS: Paddle Shifters Harmon Kardon Sound keyless entry Push Start Navigation backup camera power panoramic roofrear ac / heat rear power shadesBluetooth Power Seats Heated Seats (front and rear)Cool seats frontmassage seatsCold A/c Power locks Power mirrors Power steering Tilt wheel Power windows Rear window defroster AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio Bucket Seats Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side Alarm Anti-lock brakes Traction control  This vehicle includes SAFETY package a value of $799 + HST, Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662.. Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton, St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

