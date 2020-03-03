Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 MINI Cooper

S

Watch This Vehicle

2010 MINI Cooper

S

Location

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

Contact Seller

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4698975
  • VIN: WMWMF7C53ATX44950
Exterior Colour
Chili Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Chili Red / Black Leather Int.

Manual ,Panoramic Roof ,Heated Seats,Alloy Wheels.

Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra.Tel:905-597-6090
http://www.mtmautohaus.com/
E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.comAddress:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MTM Autohaus

2014 Toyota Corolla LE
 157,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2007 Volvo C70 T5
 154,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger SPORT
 127,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
MTM Autohaus

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-597-XXXX

(click to show)

905-597-6090

Send A Message