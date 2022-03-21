Menu
2010 Toyota Camry

110,733 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2010 Toyota Camry

2010 Toyota Camry

SE 4dr-4cyl-Auto-Leather-Sunroof-Alloys-Bluetooth

2010 Toyota Camry

SE 4dr-4cyl-Auto-Leather-Sunroof-Alloys-Bluetooth

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,733KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8973835
  • VIN: 4T1BF3EK6AU030662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,733 KM

Vehicle Description

110,733 KM only. 1 Owner Local Vehicle, SE  Leather Interior, Sunroof, Bluetooth , LOW Mileage, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,Mint condition,Super Clean.

 

Price FIRM $13,995 + applicable taxes 

(special price - price reduced ) 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

 

Leather Interior

Alloy Wheels

Bluetooth

Remote keyless entry

Cold A/c 

Power locks 

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Power seats

Heated seats 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player 

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side Alarm 

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This vehicle includes SAFETY package a value of $799+HST, all included ,  Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere

 

Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
