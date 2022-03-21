$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-300-0407
2010 Toyota Camry
SE 4dr-4cyl-Auto-Leather-Sunroof-Alloys-Bluetooth
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
416-300-0407
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8973835
- VIN: 4T1BF3EK6AU030662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,733 KM
Vehicle Description
110,733 KM only. 1 Owner Local Vehicle, SE Leather Interior, Sunroof, Bluetooth , LOW Mileage, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,Mint condition,Super Clean.
Price FIRM $13,995 + applicable taxes
(special price - price reduced )
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Remote keyless entry
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Power seats
Heated seats
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ AUX / CD player
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This vehicle includes SAFETY package a value of $799+HST, all included , Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.
Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere
Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.