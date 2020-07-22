Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

116,000 KM

Details

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

MTM Autohaus

905-597-6090

2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2011 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Listing ID: 5389817
  VIN: 3D4PG4FB7BT550167

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Passanger * No Accident * Black / Black Int , Push start , Alloy Wheels, Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra. Tel:905-597-6090 E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5 Visit Us @ http://www.mtmautohaus.com/

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MTM Autohaus

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

