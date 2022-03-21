Menu
2011 Ford Edge

149,859 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

Sport AWD-22"-navi-camera-Leather-Panroof-Certif

2011 Ford Edge

Sport AWD-22"-navi-camera-Leather-Panroof-Certif

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,859KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8924698
  VIN: 2FMDK4AK6BBB48959

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey - Light
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 149,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Accident Free, Dealer Maintained, Runs and Drives Excellent, Leather interior, navigation power Panoramic roof, backup camera, Bluetooth, 22" Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Pwr Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition. Just Arrived, Local Vehicle. Price is $16,995 + hst Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id...bcWAED7DVXNuS/F VEHICLE OPTIONS: Power Panoramic Roof Xenon Headlights Fog Lights 22" Alloy wheels navigation system Backup Camera, Leather Interior Tinted Windows Heated Seats Sony Surround stereo system Bluetooth connection (Telephone & Media) Cold A/c Power locks Power steering Power Windows power mirrors power door locks power tailgate Cruise Control Tilt wheel Rear window defroster AM/FM/ CD player , AUX. bluetooth Bucket Seats Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side Alarm Anti-lock brakes Traction control This Vehicle includes safety a Value of $799 + HST, Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at [416-300-0407] . Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE ; POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES: [416-300-0407]

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

