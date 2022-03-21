$15,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-300-0407
2011 Ford Edge
Sport AWD-22"-navi-camera-Leather-Panroof-Certif
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
416-300-0407
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8924698
- VIN: 2FMDK4AK6BBB48959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,859 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Accident Free, Dealer Maintained, Runs and Drives Excellent, Leather interior, navigation power Panoramic roof, backup camera, Bluetooth, 22" Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Pwr Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition. Just Arrived, Local Vehicle. Price is $16,995 + hst Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id...bcWAED7DVXNuS/F VEHICLE OPTIONS: Power Panoramic Roof Xenon Headlights Fog Lights 22" Alloy wheels navigation system Backup Camera, Leather Interior Tinted Windows Heated Seats Sony Surround stereo system Bluetooth connection (Telephone & Media) Cold A/c Power locks Power steering Power Windows power mirrors power door locks power tailgate Cruise Control Tilt wheel Rear window defroster AM/FM/ CD player , AUX. bluetooth Bucket Seats Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side Alarm Anti-lock brakes Traction control This Vehicle includes safety a Value of $799 + HST, Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at [416-300-0407] . Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE ; POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES: [416-300-0407]
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.