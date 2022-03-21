$16,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Edge
Sport AWD-22"-navi-camera-Leather-Panroof-Certif
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8973850
- VIN: 2FMDK4AK1BBA65701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLACK-GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,202 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Accident Free, Dealer Maintained, Runs and Drives Excellent, Leather interior, navigation power Panoramic roof, backup camera, Bluetooth, 22" Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Pwr Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition. Just Arrived, Local Vehicle.
Price is $16,995 + hst
Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=AzLkRUiEfEvIY7RUYf3OrVBPstFQaxyX
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power Panoramic Roof
Xenon Headlights
Fog Lights
22" Alloy wheels
navigation system
Backup Camera,
Leather Interior
Tinted Windows
Heated Seats
Sony Surround stereo system
Bluetooth connection (Telephone & Media)
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power steering
Power Windows
power mirrors
power door locks
power tailgate
Cruise Control
Tilt wheel
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ CD player , AUX. bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This Vehicle includes safety a Value of $799 + HST, Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at [416-300-0407] .
Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE ; POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere
Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES: [416-300-0407]
Vehicle Features
