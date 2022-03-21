Menu
2011 Ford Edge

150,202 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

Sport AWD-22"-navi-camera-Leather-Panroof-Certif

2011 Ford Edge

Sport AWD-22"-navi-camera-Leather-Panroof-Certif

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,202KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2FMDK4AK1BBA65701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK-GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Accident Free, Dealer Maintained, Runs and Drives Excellent, Leather interior, navigation  power Panoramic roof, backup camera, Bluetooth, 22" Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Pwr Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition. Just Arrived, Local Vehicle.

 

Price is $16,995 + hst

 

Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=AzLkRUiEfEvIY7RUYf3OrVBPstFQaxyX

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

 

Power Panoramic Roof

Xenon Headlights

Fog Lights

22" Alloy wheels

navigation system 

Backup Camera,

Leather Interior

Tinted Windows

Heated Seats

Sony Surround stereo system

Bluetooth connection (Telephone & Media)

Cold A/c

Power locks

Power steering

Power Windows

power mirrors

power door locks

power tailgate

Cruise Control

Tilt wheel

Rear window defroster

AM/FM/ CD player , AUX. bluetooth

Bucket Seats

Airbag: driver

Airbag: passenger

Airbag: side Alarm

Anti-lock brakes

Traction control

 

This Vehicle includes safety a Value of $799 + HST, Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at [416-300-0407] .

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE ; POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere

 

Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES: [416-300-0407]

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

