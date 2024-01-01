Menu
2WD Sport Utility Vehicles, FWD 4dr North, 1-Speed Continuously Variable Ratio, Gas I4 2.4L/144

2011 Jeep Patriot

271,600 KM

$CALL

2011 Jeep Patriot

north

2011 Jeep Patriot

north

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Used
271,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C4322A
  • Mileage 271,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Sport Utility Vehicles, FWD 4dr North, 1-Speed Continuously Variable Ratio, Gas I4 2.4L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: Engine Oil Cooler Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD)
TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P215/65R17 all-terrain OWL tires
P215/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN OWL TIRES
CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start autostick
DARK SLATE GRAY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
26E NORTH CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine continuously variable transaxle 115-volt aux pwr outlet air cond body-colour door handles body-colour liftgate applique deep tint sunscreen glass driver seat height adjuster ...
SECURITY & CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars heated front seats auto-dimming rearview mirror security alarm soft tonneau cover front seat side-impact airbags tire pressure monitoring display universal garage door open...

2011 Jeep Patriot