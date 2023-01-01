Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Volkswagen Golf

142,269 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Golf

2011 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto Highline-Leather-Sunroof-Alloys-Certi

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto Highline-Leather-Sunroof-Alloys-Certi

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

  1. 1686584747
  2. 1686584747
  3. 1686584747
  4. 1686584747
  5. 1686584747
  6. 1686584747
  7. 1686584747
  8. 1686584747
  9. 1686584744
  10. 1686584744
  11. 1686584745
  12. 1686584744
  13. 1686584745
  14. 1686584745
  15. 1686584745
  16. 1686584746
  17. 1686584742
  18. 1686584743
  19. 1686584747
  20. 1686584746
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
142,269KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10055601
  • VIN: WVWDA9AJ9BW030401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,269 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, 5cyl 2.5L auto , alloy wheels Power recline Seats, leather interior, sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. Just Arrived. Certified Ready to go. Carproof Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=z/IhZIbn+cuSp4t6fhukenuWf+LQKkuD Price $13,995 + applicable taxes VEHICLE OPTIONS:Brand New Tiresleather interiorpower sunroofBluetoothPower recline SeatsHeated SeatsCold A/cPower locksPower mirrorsPower steeringTilt wheelPower windowsRear window defrosterAM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite RadioBucket SeatsAirbag: driverAirbag: passengerAirbag: sideAlarmAnti-lock brakesTraction control This vehicle includes SAFETY package a value of $799 +HST. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662.  Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From House of Cars

2011 Volkswagen Golf...
 142,269 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q5 AWD-3.0...
 45,269 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2008 Audi A8 4.2L Qu...
 62,211 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email House of Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

Call Dealer

416-300-XXXX

(click to show)

416-300-0407

Quick Links
Directions Inventory