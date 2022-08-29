$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-300-0407
2011 Volkswagen Golf
123,426km, hatchbk Auto Highline Bluetooth, Alloys
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
416-300-0407
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9138031
- VIN: WVWDA7AJ7BW118772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,426 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner, Accident Free, 5cyl 2.5L auto , alloy wheels Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean.ust Arrived.
Carproof Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EmUkt%2BkY33pI%2BA7NLZiDdGY48t8LObNc
Price $10,995 + applicable taxes
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Alloy Wheels
cruise control
Bluetooth
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.
Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere
Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.