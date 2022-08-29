Menu
2011 Volkswagen Golf

123,426 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
123,426km, hatchbk Auto Highline Bluetooth, Alloys

123,426km, hatchbk Auto Highline Bluetooth, Alloys

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

123,426KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9138031
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ7BW118772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,426 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner,  Accident Free, 5cyl 2.5L auto , alloy wheels Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean.ust Arrived.

 

Carproof Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EmUkt%2BkY33pI%2BA7NLZiDdGY48t8LObNc

 

Price $10,995 + applicable taxes 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

 

Alloy Wheels

cruise control

Bluetooth

Power Seats

Heated Seats

Cold A/c 

Power locks 

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side Alarm 

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere

 

Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

