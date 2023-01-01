Menu
2011 Volkswagen Golf

148,354 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2011 Volkswagen Golf

148,354km-5dr HB DSG-leather-sunroof-alloys-certi

2011 Volkswagen Golf

148,354km-5dr HB DSG-leather-sunroof-alloys-certi

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,354KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9595723
  • VIN: WVWHV7AJ7BW321389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, clean carfax, 4cyl 2.0 turbo auto 6pds 4dr, AUTOBAHN Package , Leather interior Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived.

 

Carfax Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hyUC+1WRwar/+1HXq/+kJCOG0tVi/16Q

 

Price $15,995 + applicable taxes 

(special price - price reduced ) 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

 

Leather Interior 

Power sunroof

rear heat

Bluetooth

power recline seat

Heated Seats

Cold A/c 

Power locks 

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side Alarm 

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere

 

Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

