2011 Volvo C70

Convertible

2011 Volvo C70

Convertible

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,000MI
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4856751
  • VIN: YV1672MCXBJ107974
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

* No Accident *

Black / Tan Leather Int.

Automatic,,Power Seats,Memory Seats,Alloy Wheels,

Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra. Tel:905-597-6090 E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5

www.mtmautohaus.com

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Convertible Hardtop
  • Bluetooth Connection

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

