Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Audi Q5

69,889 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

Contact Seller
2012 Audi Q5

2012 Audi Q5

Quattro 3.2LTechnic-Navi-Camera-Panroof-Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi Q5

Quattro 3.2LTechnic-Navi-Camera-Panroof-Bluetooth

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

  1. 1687900816
  2. 1687900816
  3. 1687900816
  4. 1687900816
  5. 1687900816
  6. 1687900815
  7. 1687900816
  8. 1687900816
  9. 1687900814
  10. 1687900815
  11. 1687900814
  12. 1687900813
  13. 1687900814
  14. 1687900814
  15. 1687900815
  16. 1687900815
  17. 1687900812
  18. 1687900815
  19. 1687900814
  20. 1687900814
  21. 1687900813
  22. 1687900813
  23. 1687900815
  24. 1687900809
  25. 1687900808
  26. 1687900815
  27. 1687900813
  28. 1687900814
  29. 1687900815
  30. 1687900816
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,889KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10116039
  • VIN: WA1LKCFP9CA098967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Whiteacite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,889 KM

Vehicle Description

69,889Km only, Local Ontario Vehicle, free of accident, Q5 Quattro , 6cyl 3.2L auto AWD, Navigation, Bang & Olufsen Sound system Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Blind Spot Warning, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,Mint condition,Super Clean. Price $19,998 + applicable taxes Carproof Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wdrOwP54aky3iPRQF+P0jTtZHyxu3YQd VEHICLE OPTIONS:6cyl 3.2L AWD auto 69,889km onlyNavigation systemBang & Olufsen sound systemBackup CameraPanoramic RoofBluetoothblind spot warningPower TailgatePower SeatsHeated Seats Front and BackCold A/cPower locksPower mirrorspower fold mirrorsPower steeringTilt wheelPower windowsRear window defrosterAM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite RadioBucket SeatsAirbag: driverAirbag: passengerAirbag: sideAlarmAnti-lock brakesTraction control This vehicle includes SAFETY and Etest package, a value of $799. Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662. Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE >>>> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From House of Cars

2010 Mercedes-Benz S...
 85,304 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz S...
 85,236 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 65,911 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Email House of Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

Call Dealer

416-300-XXXX

(click to show)

416-300-0407

Quick Links
Directions Inventory