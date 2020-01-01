2012 Audi Q5

Menu
920,200 KM

Details Description Features

MTM Autohaus

905-597-6090

2.0L Premium Plus * Quattro * Navigation *

2.0L Premium Plus * Quattro * Navigation *

Location

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

920,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6218868
  VIN: WA1VFCFP7CA103354

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 920,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Q5 PRESTIGE
Black/Black Leather Int,Navigation
Power Seats,Heated Seats,Memory Seats,Back Up Camera,Alloy Wheels.
Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra.
Tel:905-597-6090
E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com
Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5
Visit Us @ http://www.mtmautohaus.com/

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

