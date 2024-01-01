Menu
Compact Car, 2dr Cpe SXT Plus, 5-Speed w/OD Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220

2012 Dodge Challenger

172,525 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus

2012 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,525KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # CH163A
  • Mileage 172,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Car, 2dr Cpe SXT Plus, 5-Speed w/OD Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

BLACK
Bluetooth Connection
18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
DARK SLATE GRAY INTERIOR LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
P235/55R18 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE BSW TIRES (STD)
Requires Subscription
26G SXT PLUS CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans SIRIUS satellite radio w/(1) year service 276-watt amplifier (6) Boston Acoustics speakers remote USB port Bluetooth streaming audio UConnect hands-free...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2012 Dodge Challenger