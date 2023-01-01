$12,995+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Acadia
AWD SLT Leather-2 Sunroof-Heatedseats-7psgr-1owner
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
- Listing ID: 9647095
- VIN: 1GKKVRED1CJ168131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 160,041 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW LOW MILEAGE 1 Owner, Accident free, Local Ontario Vehicle, 6cyl 3.6L AWD auto 160,041km 7 passenger only, Rear View Camera, Remote starter, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Heated seats, Captain chairs. Power options, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. New Brakes, dealer maintained All possible options, Just Arrived.
Carfax LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DPTgWERPPWWhvy4bMIOztXs/rmayk+mI
Price $12,995 + applicable taxes
(special price - price reduced )
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
7 passenger
Cold A/c
Rear A/c
Factory Remote Starter
Leather interior
Rear Captain Chairs
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
rear Parking Sensor
alloy wheels,
Power Tailgate
Power Seats
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
Bose Stereo System
AM/FM/ AUX / CD player
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This vehicle includes SAFETY package value of $799 +hst , Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662.
This vehicle includes SAFETY package value of $799 +hst , Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662.
Vehicle Features
