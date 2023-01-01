Menu
2012 GMC Acadia

160,041 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
House of Cars

AWD SLT Leather-2 Sunroof-Heatedseats-7psgr-1owner

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,041KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9647095
  • VIN: 1GKKVRED1CJ168131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 160,041 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW LOW MILEAGE 1 Owner, Accident free, Local Ontario Vehicle, 6cyl 3.6L AWD auto 160,041km 7 passenger only, Rear View Camera, Remote starter, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Heated seats, Captain chairs. Power options, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. New Brakes, dealer maintained All possible options, Just Arrived. 

 

Carfax LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DPTgWERPPWWhvy4bMIOztXs/rmayk+mI

 

Price $12,995 + applicable taxes 

(special price - price reduced ) 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

7 passenger

Cold A/c 

Rear A/c 

Factory Remote Starter 

Leather interior 

Rear Captain Chairs 

Rear View Camera 

Bluetooth

rear Parking Sensor 

alloy wheels, 

Power Tailgate 

Power Seats 

Power locks

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

Bose Stereo System 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side 

Alarm 

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This vehicle includes SAFETY package value of $799 +hst , Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662. 

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton, St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

