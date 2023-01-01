Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

161,891 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2dr Cpe E350 RWD-Navi-Camera-Panroof-Exect PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2dr Cpe E350 RWD-Navi-Camera-Panroof-Exect PKG

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

  1. 1681774353
  2. 1681774353
  3. 1681774353
  4. 1681774353
  5. 1681774353
  6. 1681774352
  7. 1681774353
  8. 1681774353
  9. 1681774352
  10. 1681774351
  11. 1681774351
  12. 1681774349
  13. 1681774351
  14. 1681774351
  15. 1681774351
  16. 1681774351
  17. 1681774351
  18. 1681774351
  19. 1681774350
  20. 1681774352
  21. 1681774352
  22. 1681774351
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
161,891KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9845051
  • VIN: WDDKJ5KBXCF134488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 161,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Ontario vehicle, 6cyl 3.5L auto RWD, Executive Package , premium pkg, Power Panroof, Navigation, bluetooth, Power Seats, Heated Seats, memory seats, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived. 

 

Carfax LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UCkIzofsKUr81pPebNv5FmAY4UIFyXRx

 

Price $22,995 + applicable taxes 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

Paddle Shifters 

Harmon Kardon Sound 

keyless entry 

Push Start 

Navigation 

backup camera 

power panoramic roof

rear ac / heat 

Bluetooth 

Power Seats 

Heated Seats

Cold A/c 

Power locks 

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio 

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side 

Alarm Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton, St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From House of Cars

2011 Honda CR-V 4WD ...
 247,488 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trave...
 143,567 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2008 Lincoln MKX AWD...
 157,530 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email House of Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

Call Dealer

416-300-XXXX

(click to show)

416-300-0407

Quick Links
Directions Inventory