2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2dr Cpe E350 RWD-Navi-Camera-Panroof-Exect PKG
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9845051
- VIN: WDDKJ5KBXCF134488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 161,891 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Ontario vehicle, 6cyl 3.5L auto RWD, Executive Package , premium pkg, Power Panroof, Navigation, bluetooth, Power Seats, Heated Seats, memory seats, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived.
Carfax LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UCkIzofsKUr81pPebNv5FmAY4UIFyXRx
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Paddle Shifters
Harmon Kardon Sound
keyless entry
Push Start
Navigation
backup camera
power panoramic roof
rear ac / heat
Bluetooth
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side
Alarm Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
.
