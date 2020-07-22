Menu
169,000 KM

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • VIN: JF1GV8G63CL010698

169,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

* No Accident *
Silver / Black Int
This 2012 Subaru WRX STI is all bout as much as fun as you can have with your clothes on,ALL WHEEL DRIVE TRACTION,Delivers jaw dropping acceleration.
The ride is very firm & sporty oriented.
Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra.
Tel:905-597-6090
E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com
Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5
Visit Us @ http://www.mtmautohaus.com/
Please Contact us to book an appointment

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats

