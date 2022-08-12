$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
888-394-5933
2013 BMW 3 Series
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
888-394-5933
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
161,936KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8975974
- Stock #: C3322A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C3322A
- Mileage 161,936 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8