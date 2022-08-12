2013 BMW 3 Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 9 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8975974

8975974 Stock #: C3322A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # C3322A

Mileage 161,936 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.