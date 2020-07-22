Menu
2013 BMW 5 Series

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

MTM Autohaus

905-597-6090

2013 BMW 5 Series

2013 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

2013 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

Location

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Listing ID: 5389778
  VIN: wBAFU7C56DDU72195

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

* Pre Owned * No Accident * Low Km *
Black / Black Leather Int,Sport Seats,Power Seats,Memory Seats,Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Navigation,Back Up Camera,Bluetooth Connectivity,Sunroof,Alloy Wheels.
Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra.
Tel:905-597-6090
E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com
Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5
Visit Us @ http://www.mtmautohaus.com/

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

