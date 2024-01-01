Menu
Account
Sign In
Minivan, 4dr Wgn Crew Plus, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

196,243 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,243KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # C4402A
  • Mileage 196,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivan, 4dr Wgn Crew Plus, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
BLACK SEATS
P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)
2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD)
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: heated steering wheel remote USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth Bluetooth streaming audio
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM
SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: auto headlamps blind spot & cross path detection ParkSense rear assist system rain sensitive windshield wipers auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
Requires Subscription
29L CREW PLUS CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 115V aux pwr outlet 6.5" touch screen heated pwr leather-trimmed front bucket seats dual pwr sliding doors Uconnect 430 hard drive AM/FM stereo w/...
UCONNECT 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player hard drive 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation system ParkView rear back-up camera SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year subscription Bluetooth streaming audio remote USB port auto-dimming rearview...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Thornhill, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE 137,883 KM $19,308 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Forester TOURING for sale in Thornhill, ON
2021 Subaru Forester TOURING 27,799 KM $30,987 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor CVT Blind Spot Lane Keep Assist for sale in Thornhill, ON
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor CVT Blind Spot Lane Keep Assist 45,866 KM $30,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan