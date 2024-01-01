$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
196,243KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # C4402A
- Mileage 196,243 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivan, 4dr Wgn Crew Plus, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
BLACK SEATS
P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)
2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD)
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: heated steering wheel remote USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth Bluetooth streaming audio
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM
SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: auto headlamps blind spot & cross path detection ParkSense rear assist system rain sensitive windshield wipers auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
Requires Subscription
29L CREW PLUS CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 115V aux pwr outlet 6.5" touch screen heated pwr leather-trimmed front bucket seats dual pwr sliding doors Uconnect 430 hard drive AM/FM stereo w/...
UCONNECT 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player hard drive 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation system ParkView rear back-up camera SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year subscription Bluetooth streaming audio remote USB port auto-dimming rearview...
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
