Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

MTM Autohaus

905-597-6090

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 350 4MATIC * Navigation * Panoramic Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 350 4MATIC * Navigation * Panoramic Roof

Location

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5389808
  • VIN: WDDGF8JB1DA802848

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dark Grey / Cream Leather Int.
Push Start ,Navigation,Power Seats,Memory Seats,Heated Seats,Back Up Camera,Panoramic Roof,Alloy Wheels,Spoiler,Bluetooth,Home Link.
Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra.
Tel:905-597-6090
E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com
Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5
Visit Us @ http://www.mtmautohaus.com/

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MTM Autohaus

2013 BMW 5 Series 53...
 75,000 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 3 Series 32...
 135,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 78,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email MTM Autohaus

MTM Autohaus

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

Call Dealer

905-597-XXXX

(click to show)

905-597-6090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory