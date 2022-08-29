Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz C350

93,440 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2013 Mercedes-Benz C350

2013 Mercedes-Benz C350

2013 Mercedes-Benz C350

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,440KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9064765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 93,440 KM

Vehicle Description

local Ontario vehicle , accident free , 350 6cyl 4matic AWD Full AMG Kit With ,Vehicle Enhanced Executive Package , premium pkg,  Power Panroof, Navigation, bluetooth, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Cool Seats, memory seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,Mint condition,Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived. 

Carfax : 

Price $22,995 + applicable taxes 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

 

AMG Pkg

Paddle Shifters

blind spot warning 

lane assist 

Harmon Kardon Sound System

Collision warning

keyless entry 

Push Start

Navigation 

backup camera

power  panoramic roof

rear ac / heat

Bluetooth

Power Seats

Heated Seats front

Cold A/c 

Power locks 

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side Alarm 

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This vehicle includes SAFETY  package, a value of $799. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere

 

Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407

Vehicle Features

House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

