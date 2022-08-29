$22,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz C350
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9064765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 93,440 KM
Vehicle Description
local Ontario vehicle , accident free , 350 6cyl 4matic AWD Full AMG Kit With ,Vehicle Enhanced Executive Package , premium pkg, Power Panroof, Navigation, bluetooth, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Cool Seats, memory seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,Mint condition,Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived.
Carfax :
Price $22,995 + applicable taxes
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
AMG Pkg
Paddle Shifters
blind spot warning
lane assist
Harmon Kardon Sound System
Collision warning
keyless entry
Push Start
Navigation
backup camera
power panoramic roof
rear ac / heat
Bluetooth
Power Seats
Heated Seats front
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.
Vehicle Features
