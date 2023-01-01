2013 Volkswagen Golf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 4 3 6 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9447268

9447268 VIN: WVWDA7AJ5DW118286

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 168,436 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.