2013 Volkswagen Golf

168,436 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
House of Cars

416-300-0407

5dr HB Auto Comfortline-Bluetooth-Navi-heated seat

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

168,436KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9447268
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ5DW118286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,436 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, 5cyl 2.5L auto , alloy wheels Power recline Seats, navigation, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean.ust Arrived. Carproof Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2VSI7KHXEbqEG1XXUUdEoIliuGQl5kif Price $11,995 + applicable taxes VEHICLE OPTIONS:navigationBluetoothPower recline SeatsHeated SeatsCold A/cPower locksPower mirrorsPower steeringTilt wheelPower windowsRear window defrosterAM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite RadioBucket SeatsAirbag: driverAirbag: passengerAirbag: sideAlarmAnti-lock brakesTraction control This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662. Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-XXXX

416-300-0407

