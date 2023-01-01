$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
House of Cars
416-300-0407
2013 Volkswagen Golf
2013 Volkswagen Golf
5dr HB Auto Comfortline-Bluetooth-Navi-heated seat
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
416-300-0407
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
168,436KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9447268
- VIN: WVWDA7AJ5DW118286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,436 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From House of Cars
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6