2014 BMW 228i xDrive

151,000 KM

Details

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

MTM Autohaus

905-597-6090

2014 BMW 228i xDrive

2014 BMW 228i xDrive

* M Pkg *

2014 BMW 228i xDrive

* M Pkg *

Location

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Listing ID: 5389820
  VIN: WBA1F5C53EVW98148

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

* M Pkg *
Red / Cream Int ,Manual.Power Seats,Heated Seats,Sunroof,Allioy Wheels.
Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra.
Tel:905-597-6090
E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com
Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5
Visit Us @ http://www.mtmautohaus.com/

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

