Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 3 Series

167,144 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

  1. 8739752
  2. 8739752
  3. 8739752
  4. 8739752
  5. 8739752
  6. 8739752
  7. 8739752
  8. 8739752
  9. 8739752
  10. 8739752
  11. 8739752
  12. 8739752
  13. 8739752
  14. 8739752
  15. 8739752
  16. 8739752
  17. 8739752
  18. 8739752
  19. 8739752
  20. 8739752
  21. 8739752
  22. 8739752
  23. 8739752
  24. 8739752
  25. 8739752
  26. 8739752
  27. 8739752
  28. 8739752
  29. 8739752
  30. 8739752
  31. 8739752
  32. 8739752
  33. 8739752
  34. 8739752
  35. 8739752
  36. 8739752
  37. 8739752
  38. 8739752
  39. 8739752
  40. 8739752
  41. 8739752
  42. 8739752
  43. 8739752
  44. 8739752
  45. 8739752
  46. 8739752
  47. 8739752
  48. 8739752
  49. 8739752
  50. 8739752
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,144KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8739752
  • Stock #: C3103A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Station Wagons, 4dr Touring Wgn 328i xDrive AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

2018 Audi Q5 Komfort
 53,112 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Lamborghini Uru...
 2,806 KM
$414,998 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 FX4
 146,691 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Refund Policy
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

888-394-XXXX

(click to show)

888-394-5933

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory