2014 Ford Focus

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

ST

ST

Location

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5614212
  • Stock #: RP3416A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 5dr HB ST, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

