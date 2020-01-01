2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144", 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-4 2.1 L/131
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Convenience
-
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Third Passenger Door
- Seating
-
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Powertrain
-
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Turbocharged
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.