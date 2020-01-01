Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Vans BASE

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Vans BASE

CarHub North York Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

  • Listing ID: 4474788
  • Stock #: C1171A
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

2500 144", 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-4 2.1 L/131

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Third Passenger Door
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

