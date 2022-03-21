$18,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-300-0407
2014 Toyota Camry
XLE-4cyl-Leather-Nav-Cam-Pwr Seat-Htd Seat-Bleutoo
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
416-300-0407
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8920594
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK9EU791355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,889 KM
Vehicle Description
1 Owner Local Vehicle, Accident Free, Dealer Maintained 4dr 4cyl XLE, Leather Interior, Navigation, Backup Camera, Blind spot, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,Mint condition,Super Clean.
Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HQRRJ0Y1aMLAdsxpBvQNnxDZvrZ+oMwo
Price FIRM $18,995 + applicable taxes
(special price - price reduced )
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Navigation
Backup Camera
Blind Spot warning
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Wood trim interior
keyless entry
push start
remote starter
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ AUX / CD player
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This vehicle includes SAFETY package a value of $799+HST, all included , Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.
Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere
Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407
Vehicle Features
