Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Camry

127,889 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

XLE-4cyl-Leather-Nav-Cam-Pwr Seat-Htd Seat-Bleutoo

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Camry

XLE-4cyl-Leather-Nav-Cam-Pwr Seat-Htd Seat-Bleutoo

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,889KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8920594
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK9EU791355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,889 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner Local Vehicle, Accident Free, Dealer Maintained 4dr 4cyl XLE, Leather Interior, Navigation, Backup Camera, Blind spot, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,Mint condition,Super Clean.

 

Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HQRRJ0Y1aMLAdsxpBvQNnxDZvrZ+oMwo

 

Price FIRM $18,995 + applicable taxes 

(special price - price reduced ) 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

 

Navigation

Backup Camera

Blind Spot warning

Leather Interior

Alloy Wheels

Bluetooth

Wood trim interior

keyless entry

push start

remote starter

Cold A/c 

Power locks 

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player 

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side Alarm 

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This vehicle includes SAFETY package a value of $799+HST, all included ,  Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere

Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From House of Cars

2016 RAM 1500 ST
 228,103 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X1 28i
 81,454 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX V6 Te...
 181,003 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email House of Cars

House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

Call Dealer

416-300-XXXX

(click to show)

416-300-0407

Quick Links
Directions Inventory