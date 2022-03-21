Menu
2015 BMW X3

103,118 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2015 BMW X3

2015 BMW X3

AWD xDrive35i-Navi-Panroof-headsup-Leather-Exe PKG

2015 BMW X3

AWD xDrive35i-Navi-Panroof-headsup-Leather-Exe PKG

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,118KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8920966
  VIN: 5UXWX7C51F0K32653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,118 KM

Vehicle Description

103,118Km only, 1 owner, Accident free, Clean Carproof, 6cyl 3.5 enhanced Executive Package ,Local Ontario Vehicle, AWD, Power Panroof, Navigation, bluetooth, Power Seats, Heated Seats, memory seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,Mint condition,Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived.

 

Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FTg6jhgOBgI5eygZTtbRQPwQKMthB0Fi

 

Price $25,995 + applicable taxes 

(special price - price reduced ) 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

 

Heads Up Display

Backup Camera

Premium Sound System

Navigation 

power  Panoramic roof

rear ac / heat

Rear A/C controls

Bluetooth

Power Seats

Heated Seats

heated Steering wheel

Cold A/c 

Power locks 

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side Alarm 

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere

 

Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407

