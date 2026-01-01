2015 BMW X6

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<p> This BMW X6 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20 x 10 Fr & 20 x 11 Rr (Style 597) -inc: V-spoke light alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents. <p>This BMW X6 Comes Equipped with These Options <br /> Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic -inc: gearshift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P275/40R20 Fr / P315/35R20 Rr Run-Flat Perf, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio, Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away. </p> <p>Drive Happy with CarHub<br>*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service. *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites</p> <p>Transparency Statement<br>USED VEHICLES:Online prices and payments are for finance purchases please note there is a $850 safety certification fee. if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge which includes the safety certification (the finance price + $2,350).NEW VEHICLES:New financed vehicles are subject to an $ 850 Processing Fee. New cars priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax.While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.</p>

2015 BMW X6

195,320 KM

Details Description Features

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2015 BMW X6

xDrive35i

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14398790

2015 BMW X6

xDrive35i

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

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Used
195,320KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # T11769A
  • Mileage 195,320 KM

Vehicle Description

This BMW X6 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 10" Fr & 20" x 11" Rr (Style 597) -inc: V-spoke light alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.

This BMW X6 Comes Equipped with These Options
Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic -inc: gearshift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P275/40R20 Fr / P315/35R20 Rr Run-Flat Perf, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio, Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away.

Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service. *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites

Transparency Statement
USED VEHICLES:Online prices and payments are for finance purchases please note there is a $850 safety certification fee. if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge which includes the safety certification (the finance price + $2,350).NEW VEHICLES:New financed vehicles are subject to an $ 850 Processing Fee. New cars priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax.While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CarHub North York Chrysler

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855-316-3947

2015 BMW X6