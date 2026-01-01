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2015 BMW X6
xDrive35i
2015 BMW X6
xDrive35i
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # T11769A
- Mileage 195,320 KM
Vehicle Description
This BMW X6 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 10" Fr & 20" x 11" Rr (Style 597) -inc: V-spoke light alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.
This BMW X6 Comes Equipped with These Options
Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic -inc: gearshift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P275/40R20 Fr / P315/35R20 Rr Run-Flat Perf, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio, Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away.
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Transparency Statement
USED VEHICLES:Online prices and payments are for finance purchases please note there is a $850 safety certification fee. if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge which includes the safety certification (the finance price + $2,350).NEW VEHICLES:New financed vehicles are subject to an $ 850 Processing Fee. New cars priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax.While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
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