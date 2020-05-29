Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Pano Sunroof.Heat Seats/Steer.Bluetooth.Blind Spot.Keyless Go

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Pano Sunroof.Heat Seats/Steer.Bluetooth.Blind Spot.Keyless Go

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

  100,550KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5108303
  Stock #: M6875A
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio. This Hyundai Sonata has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport The Envy of Your Friends
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear parking sensors, Rear Cupholder, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 5" colour LCD screen, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks, SiriusXM shark fin antenna and steering wheel audio controls, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat.

Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000.

The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: You say you don't want to drain your bank account, but still want some value and refinement? The 2015 Hyundai Sonata SE undercuts segment heavyweight sedans from Honda and Toyota by $825 and $1,275, respectively.

Purchase Online Today
Purchase your car 100% online by clicking the orange Buy Now button and we'll take care of the rest. Of course it will be pending your final approval so we can still make changes. We're here to answer your questions, just submit a form inquiry or call us during our hours of operation.

CarHub Promises
CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free. *** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty *** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free. *** Real photos, accurate descriptions & unmatched transparency. *** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams, to a standard, not a budget. *** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $500 finance/lease fee for all finance/lease purchases. *** Choice of 1300+ cars to help you compare different makes and models. *** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide! Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

