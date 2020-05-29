+ taxes & licensing
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio. This Hyundai Sonata has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear parking sensors, Rear Cupholder, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 5" colour LCD screen, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks, SiriusXM shark fin antenna and steering wheel audio controls, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat.
IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000.
As reported by KBB.com: You say you don't want to drain your bank account, but still want some value and refinement? The 2015 Hyundai Sonata SE undercuts segment heavyweight sedans from Honda and Toyota by $825 and $1,275, respectively.
Purchase your car 100% online by clicking the orange Buy Now button and we'll take care of the rest. Of course it will be pending your final approval so we can still make changes. We're here to answer your questions, just submit a form inquiry or call us during our hours of operation.
CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free. *** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty *** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free. *** Real photos, accurate descriptions & unmatched transparency. *** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams, to a standard, not a budget. *** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $500 finance/lease fee for all finance/lease purchases. *** Choice of 1300+ cars to help you compare different makes and models. *** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide! Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.
