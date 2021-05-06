2015 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7057202

7057202 Stock #: CR2135A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # CR2135A

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convertible Hardtop Targa Roof Conventional Spare Tire 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD) BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: Automatic SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Vehicle Information Centre Tire Pressure Monitoring Display RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 28GB Hard Drive Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Remote USB Port Firecracker Red

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.