Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7057202
  • Stock #: CR2135A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # CR2135A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Vehicle Information Centre Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 28GB Hard Drive Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Remote USB Port
Firecracker Red

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 0 KM
$101,888 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 48,949 KM
$40,723 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Longhorn
 0 KM
$74,598 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Refund Policy
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

888-394-XXXX

(click to show)

888-394-5933

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory