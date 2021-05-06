2015 Jeep Wrangler

-
Listing ID: 7057202
-
Stock #: CR2135A
-
Exterior Colour
Red
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Stock #
CR2135A
-
Mileage
0 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Vehicle Information Centre Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 28GB Hard Drive Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Remote USB Port
