2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

131,466 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD V6 Supercharged HSE-navi-camera-Panroof- 19"

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD V6 Supercharged HSE-navi-camera-Panroof- 19"

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,466KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9152620
  • VIN: SALWG2VF3FA610887

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,466 KM

6cyl 3.0 Supercharged, 8spd auto , 131,466km , Accident free, clean carproof, Local Ontario Vehicle, AWD, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Backup Camera,  Power Seats, Heated Seats,  Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,Mint condition,Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived.

 

Carfax Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=eeSaSK8KbpSaYTaZn2M6X/b/owt0X3Kk

 

Price $37,998 + applicable taxes 

(special price - price reduced ) 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

 

Navigation 

Panoramic Roof

Backup Camera

rear ac / heat

Bluetooth

Power Seats

Heated Seats front and back

Cold A/c 

Power locks 

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side Alarm 

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licensing is extra.

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere

 

Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

