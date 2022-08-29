$37,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-300-0407
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
4WD V6 Supercharged HSE-navi-camera-Panroof- 19"
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
416-300-0407
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9152620
- VIN: SALWG2VF3FA610887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,466 KM
Vehicle Description
6cyl 3.0 Supercharged, 8spd auto , 131,466km , Accident free, clean carproof, Local Ontario Vehicle, AWD, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,Mint condition,Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived.
Carfax Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=eeSaSK8KbpSaYTaZn2M6X/b/owt0X3Kk
Price $37,998 + applicable taxes
(special price - price reduced )
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Navigation
Panoramic Roof
Backup Camera
rear ac / heat
Bluetooth
Power Seats
Heated Seats front and back
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This vehicle includes SAFETY package, a value of $799. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 416-300-0407.
Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere
Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:416-300-0407
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.