2015 Lincoln MKC

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Did you know? we sell more Lincolns, F150s, Mustangs, Edges, Escapes, Explorers and other Brands than anyone in Canada! The reason is simple - the deals we offer are simply un-beatable! So give us a call right now and Try it... HUGE USED CAR CLEARANCE SALE GOING ON NOW! LOW KMS!!! SUPER CLEAN!!! This LINCOLN MKC is equipped with the 2.3-LITER 4 CYL. Engine and AWD system. Equipped features are the following: - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - BACKUP CAMERA - BACKUP SENSORS - HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS - AUTO DAY/NIGHT LIGHT SYSTEM - FOG LAMPS - PANORAMIC ROOF - CRUISE CONTROL - DUAL TEMP CONTROL - KEYLESS ENTRY - GOOD CARGO SPACE PERFECT FAMILY SUV!!! THIS LINCOLN IS THE PERFECT LUXURY SUV FOR OUR CANADIAN WINTERS. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS DEAL!!! BUY USED AND SAVE BIG All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING.No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory. We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Vaughan. So if youre in the market for a Ford or any other quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you here at Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
