$17,488

+ taxes & licensing

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

905-889-7343

2015 Lincoln MKZ

2015 Lincoln MKZ

Hybrid

2015 Lincoln MKZ

Hybrid

Location

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

905-889-7343

$17,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,444KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5012937
  • Stock #: L7756
  • VIN: 3LN6L2LU8FR626248
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION Feartures Included: -White Platinum with Ebony Leather Interior -2.0L I4 HEC Engine -Power seats -LED tail lights -Navigation -Heated seat(rear and front) -Heated Steering Wheel -Power moonroof -Rear Inflatable seat belts -10.1"" LCD cluster -Electric Stability control -Remote Vehicle start -Bluetooth -My Lincoln Touch -TPMS Welcome to Yonge-Steeles Ford - Canadas #1 Retail Volume Ford Dealership in Toronto popularly known as YSFord. All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory. If youre in the market for a Ford or any other quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you here at Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive. We are YSFord.

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Rear Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Dual Air Controls,Air Conditioning,Security Alarm,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

