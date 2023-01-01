Menu
2015 MINI Cooper

161,039 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2015 MINI Cooper

2015 MINI Cooper

3dr HB John Cooper Works-navi-cam-headsup-heatseat

2015 MINI Cooper

3dr HB John Cooper Works-navi-cam-headsup-heatseat

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

161,039KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9585124
  VIN: WMWXM9C54FT996583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,039 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner, accident free, Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works, 4Cyl, 2.0L Turbo, automatic Transmission, Full JCW Package, 2 tone JCW leather interior, fully loaded navigation, heads-up display, dual sunroof. Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, All possible options, Just Arrived. Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=c0Yy74ZhO0Z9HC/TEA33ph6djnbcKDBt  Price $18,995 + applicable taxes  VEHICLE OPTIONS: Full John Cooper Works Package John Cooper works Tune Kit. All New Brakes Navigation Harman Kardon Sound system 17" Alloy WheelsKeyless entry push start Bluetooth, Heated Seats ambient lighting Cold A/c Power locks Power mirrors Power steering Tilt wheel Power windows Rear window defroster AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio / Bluetooth Bucket Seats Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side Alarm Anti-lock brakes Traction control  This vehicle is sold with SAFETY package , a value of $799+hst. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662 Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES: 888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

