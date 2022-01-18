$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman
S
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C2727B
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, ALL4 4dr S, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
