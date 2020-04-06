Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,400KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4829619
  • VIN: 2t1burhe4fc323158
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

White / Light Grey Int,

Please Call For More info.

Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra. Tel:905-597-6090 E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5

http://www.mtmautohaus.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Seating
  • Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MTM Autohaus

2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 72,000 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 70,000 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla S
 76,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
MTM Autohaus

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-597-XXXX

(click to show)

905-597-6090

Send A Message