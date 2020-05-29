2016 Chevrolet Malibu

+ taxes & licensing
IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Chevrolet Malibu delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Floor Mats, Automatic Headlights, Security System, ABS, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Front Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Navigation from Telematics, Driver Air Bag, Power Mirror(s), Stability Control, Power Outlet, Rear Defrost, Back-Up Camera, MP3 Player, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Brake Assist, Power Door Locks, Satellite Radio, Telematics, Floor Mats, Bluetooth Connection, Tire Pressure Monitor, A/C, Rear Bench Seat, Auxiliary Audio Input, Passenger Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Driver Vanity Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Keyless Start, WiFi Hotspot, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Entry, AM/FM Stereo, Security System, Power Driver Seat, Smart Device Integration, Power Windows, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Power Windows, Telematics, Traction Control, Requires Subscription
IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention, IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 16 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000.
