$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Apple CarPlay.Backup Cam.Bluetooth.Push Start.Voice Commands

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  126,647KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5108306
  Stock #: C0823A
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Chevrolet Malibu delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Floor Mats, Automatic Headlights, Security System, ABS, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Front Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Navigation from Telematics, Driver Air Bag, Power Mirror(s), Stability Control, Power Outlet, Rear Defrost, Back-Up Camera, MP3 Player, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Brake Assist, Power Door Locks, Satellite Radio, Telematics, Floor Mats, Bluetooth Connection, Tire Pressure Monitor, A/C, Rear Bench Seat, Auxiliary Audio Input, Passenger Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Driver Vanity Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Keyless Start, WiFi Hotspot, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Entry, AM/FM Stereo, Security System, Power Driver Seat, Smart Device Integration, Power Windows, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Power Windows, Telematics, Traction Control, Requires Subscription

The Votes are Counted
IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention, IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 16 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000.

Purchase Online Today
Purchase your car 100% online by clicking the orange Buy Now button and we'll take care of the rest. Of course it will be pending your final approval so we can still make changes. We're here to answer your questions, just submit a form inquiry or call us during our hours of operation.

CarHub Promises
CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free. *** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty *** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free. *** Real photos, accurate descriptions & unmatched transparency. *** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams, to a standard, not a budget. *** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $500 finance/lease fee for all finance/lease purchases. *** Choice of 1300+ cars to help you compare different makes and models. *** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide! Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.

  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Rear Defrost
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

