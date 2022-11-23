$19,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG7GR382932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 111,080 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, 1 owner, Local Ontario Vehicle 6cyl 3.6 , 111,080km, Auto, SXT , navigation, DVD, Backup Camera, Stow N Go , alloy wheels 7 passenger Dealer Maintained, Runs and Drives Excellent, Pwr Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition. Just Arrived, Local Vehicle.
Carfax Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SCzFmmZM7sS6ClIaJadR+JUU67XGMSlU
Selling Price is $19,995 + hst
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Stow N GO
Navigation
Backup camera
DVD
bluetooth
power seat
alloy wheels
7 passenger
Tinted Windows
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power steering
Power Windows
power mirrors
power door locks
Cruise Control
Tilt wheel
rear A/c Control
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ CD player , AUX.
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This Vehicle includes safety a Value of $799 + HST, Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at [416-300-0407] .
Vehicle Features
