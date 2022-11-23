Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

111,080 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

111,080KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9393961
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7GR382932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 111,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, 1 owner, Local Ontario Vehicle 6cyl 3.6 , 111,080km,  Auto, SXT , navigation, DVD, Backup Camera, Stow N Go , alloy wheels 7 passenger Dealer Maintained, Runs and Drives Excellent,  Pwr Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition. Just Arrived, Local Vehicle.

 

Carfax Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SCzFmmZM7sS6ClIaJadR+JUU67XGMSlU

 

Selling Price is $19,995 + hst

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

 

Stow N GO 

Navigation 

Backup camera 

DVD

bluetooth

power seat

alloy wheels

7 passenger

Tinted Windows

Cold A/c

Power locks

Power steering

Power Windows

power mirrors

power door locks

Cruise Control

Tilt wheel

rear A/c Control

Rear window defroster

AM/FM/ CD player , AUX. 

Bucket Seats

Airbag: driver

Airbag: passenger

Airbag: side Alarm

Anti-lock brakes

Traction control

 

This Vehicle includes safety a Value of $799 + HST, Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at [416-300-0407] .

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE ; POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere

 

Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES: [416-300-0407]

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

