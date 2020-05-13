Menu
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

905-889-7343

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

905-889-7343

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,238KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5012952
  • Stock #: 99056A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K92GBB85331
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2016 Edge Titanium: - Ingot Silver with Ebony Leather interior - All Wheel Drive - 2.0L I4 Ecoboost Engine - Auto dimming Mirrors - SYNC Voice Activated Navigation System - Automatic Emergency Braking - Backup Camera - Cruise Control - Remote Keyless Entry - Bluetooth Connectivity - USB Ports - Voice Commands - Reverse Sensors - Cold Weather Package - Heated Steering Wheel - Canadian Touring Package - Panoramic Roof Welcome to Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited, Your Vaughan Ford Dealership. All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING.No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory. We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Vaughan. So if you are in the market for a Ford or any other quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you here at Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Dual Air Controls,Air Conditioning,Security Alarm,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defr...

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

905-889-7343

